Hello Kitty Cafe Truck coming to downtown Naperville

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be rolling back into downtown Naperville on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Mobile pop-up shop and cafe

The bright pink truck is a mobile pop-up shop and cafe, filled with all things Hello Kitty.

This year, Hello Kitty is celebrating her 50th birthday, so accordingly, there will be special 50th anniversary items for sale, including shirts, mugs, tote bags, and pins, along with a variety of sweet treats.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck can be found at the Main Street Promenade (55 S. Main St.) on Van Buren Avenue near Lululemon, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (or while supplies last.)

A global character celebrating 50 years

The character of Hello Kitty first came into being in 1974, when her image was put on a small coin purse by Japanese entertainment company Sanrio. As her popularity grew, so did the amount of products and places where she could be found, becoming a globally recognizable brand.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Trucks were started during her 40th anniversary, in 2014. You can stay up to date on where they’ll turn up through the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Facebook page.

Did you know Hello Kitty isn’t a cat?

For those not in the know – fun fact, Hello Kitty is actually not a cat. During an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show in July, Jill Koch, the senior vice president of marketing and brand management at Sanrio, said the character is a little girl who hails from the suburbs of London.

According to Sanrio’s website, her official name is “Kitty White,” and her birthday is November 1. She stands five apples tall, and weighs “the same as three apples.” She has a cheerful and kind personality, and enjoys baking cookies and playing the piano. She’s also a big fan of her mom’s apple pie.

Her dream, they say, is to one day be a pianist or poet. Sanrio also notes Hello Kitty is close with her papa, mama, and her twin sister, whose name is Mimmy.

According to Koch, Hello Kitty also has a pet cat named Charmmy Kitty.

Photo courtesy: Sanrio

