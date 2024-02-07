Home aide accused of identity theft, swindling elderly Naperville resident of more than $100K

A Chesterton, Indiana man was recently arrested after authorities say he allegedly committed identity theft, using information from an elderly Naperville resident he had been tasked to help to cheat her out of more than $100,000.

Zoran Tasevski, 43, has been charged with one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of theft in the matter, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department (NPD).

Suspect initially tasked to help with basic chores, payments

According to authorities, Tasevski was a live-in tenant and aide for an elderly Naperville resident over the age of 60, tasked with helping them with basic chores and bill payments. But in October 2021, a family member of the resident contacted authorities, saying Tasevski had not followed through on his duties.

They claimed that he had abused the trust of the resident, and that his lack of follow-through had resulted in the resident’s mortgage going unpaid for nearly two years. Additionally, they alleged that his actions contributed to the gas in the home being shut off. The elderly resident ended up in the hospital for treatment of dehydration and pneumonia.

Man allegedly used resident’s information to get credit cards, steal from accounts

An investigation showed that since 2019, Tasevski had access to the resident’s personal and financial information, police said. Authorities allege that he used that information to apply for credit cards, adding himself in as an authorized user.

Police say that Tasevski also allegedly stole money from the victim’s accounts. In the end, authorities say the victim lost more than $100,000.

The U.S. Secret Service and Chesterton Police Department assisted the NPD with the case, which resulted in the Jan. 23 arrest of Tasevski in Indiana.

He was moved to the DuPage County Jail on Feb. 5. DuPage County court records show his next court date as March 4.

Photo courtesy: Handout, Naperville Police Department

