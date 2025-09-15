Homeless man charged in string of Naperville business burglaries

A homeless man has been charged in connection with six burglaries at businesses in Naperville, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres announced Monday.

Prudencio Ugaban, 54, was charged with six counts of burglary. He appeared in court on Monday morning and was granted pretrial release but with certain conditions: he must avoid contact with Ogden Wine and Spirit, any Marathon gas station, any Bombay Chopsticks, and any Spice Mart..

Ugaban was taken into custody Sept. 13 following a police investigation. Authorities say they discovered him inside a vehicle with a smashed window in the 1500 block of West Ogden Avenue, authorities said.

Six burglaries from July to September in Naperville

Through further investigation, officials say he was linked to six burglaries between July 24 and Sept. 7:

July 24, 11:35 p.m., Spice Mart, 1552 N. Aurora Road

July 28, 12:30 a.m., Marathon gas station, 991 W. Ogden Ave.

Aug. 15, 2:11 a.m., Spice Mart, 1552 N. Aurora Road

Aug. 27, 4:35 a.m., Ogden Wine and Spirit, 1568 W. Ogden Ave.

Sept. 5, 4:59 a.m., Bombay Chopsticks, 1568 W. Ogden Ave.

Sept. 7, 2:10 a.m., Marathon gas station, 991 W. Ogden Ave.

State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres credit tenacity in getting to an arrest

“It is alleged that within a seven-week span, Mr. Ugaban broke into and burglarized four Naperville businesses on six separate occasions,” Berlin said in a statement.

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres praised his department’s work in the case.

“The tenacity of Naperville’s officers and detectives is second to none, and this case is a perfect example of how their professionalism and persistence pays off,” Arres said.

