How new classes would expand high school options in IPSD 204

Students at the three high schools in Indian Prairie School District 204 may have five new course offerings next year, helping them explore in-demand careers, delve deep into social sciences, or collaborate artistically with peers.

Board members called the courses proposed during Monday’s board of education meeting “exciting opportunities” for students. The board is set to vote during its Nov. 4 meeting on whether to approve the classes to be offered next year at Metea Valley, Neuqua Valley and Waubonsie Valley high schools.

5 new classes could be added

On the list for consideration are Criminal Law, World History Through Media, Construction 2, Sports Medicine 2, and Adaptive Art.

Adding these classes would help follow the district’s 5-year curriculum plan and equity plan, align courses at all three high schools and provide a method to teach state-mandated topics, said Mike Purcell, director of core curriculum at the high school level.

The Criminal Law class, Purcell said, could attract a wide range of students looking for a social sciences elective or trying to get a leg up toward a future in legal studies or law enforcement.

History class ‘open to all kids’

Ideas for the Criminal Law and World History Through Media courses came together after recent changes to state-mandated social science instruction, Purcell said. For example, freshmen now take a class called human geography, then choose to proceed at the regular, honors or advanced placement level to meet graduation requirements for U.S. history and government.

“I feel like we’re really able to make some of these courses our own,” school board member Justin Karubas said about new social sciences courses. “I remember a time when we were being reactive to state mandates and limited by our resources. So it’s refreshing that we’re on our own path now.”

The new World History Through Media class will examine global events using graphic novels and historical podcasts, among other media, teaching students to view accounts of past events through a critical lens, Purcell said. Students who aren’t ready for an honors or advanced placement course right after freshman year may find this option the perfect fit.

“We’re very excited about the way this course has come together — that the media is sort of the hook, but the history is the meat,” Purcell said. “We really wanted to have a world history offering open to all kids.”

Intro to in-demand careers

The new second-level courses proposed in Construction and Sports Medicine, meanwhile, can prepare students for popular careers in skilled trades, architecture, and health care, said Grant Sahr, director of elective curriculum.

“I always find these (course proposals) so interesting and exciting because I love to see how we’re trying to reach every student and let them have these courses that they’re passionate about,” school board member Catey Genc said. “Especially adding more skilled trades. As we all know, that’s something I feel that lately has become essential.”

School board member Supna Jain, however, said she worries about one potential downside of these new opportunities.

“Part of me is afraid this will draw students away from taking core classes like biology or physics,” Jain said.

Administrators, however, said that won’t be the case. Students would take the new Sports Medicine 2 instead of a typical physical education course — because it involves elements of movement — not instead of a science class or other core requirement. Construction 2 would be a capstone class for students after Construction 1, and it would be an elective in addition to core coursework.

Adaptive and collaborative art

Students also could sign up to help peers with special needs learn about and create art through the proposed Adaptive Art class. School board member Allison Fosdick said she’s “especially excited” about this class, which would mirror a similar option in adaptive physical education.

“It’s teaching much more than art and expression, and that collaborative team-building is happening in that classroom,” Fosdick said. “So I’m thrilled that we have a peer partners option for the fine arts.”

Next steps for new courses

If the school board approves these new courses, Purcell said administrators would add them to more than 150 core and elective options already available at all three high schools. The district plans to post next year’s high school course book around Thanksgiving, giving students, counselors, and families time to study their options before registering in January.

“I think it’s a very creative set of course offerings,” school board President Laurie Donahue said. “And I look forward to further discussion and approval.”

