HSS Hosts Raksha Bandhan at the Naperville Fire Department

The Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) Naperville-Aurora chapter hosted their annual Raksha Bandhan Monday morning at the Naperville Fire Department. HSS presented Naperville police and fire department personnel traditional rakhi wristbands and books as a thanks for their service.

“What we are celebrating here is Raksha Bandhan with our first responders and city officials,” said HSS member Vinod Pande. “What it means here for the community, the meaning of Raksha Bandhan is a protection-bond. And we want to extend that culture to our first responders and city officials because we believe in the Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: all the world is our family, and we have to treat everyone fairly like our family members.”

HSS Naperville-Aurora has been celebrating the efforts of the first responders in Naperville with this event since 2008. The festival celebrates the bond between brother and sister, showing how different groups in Naperville can come together to give their respect to a shared purpose.

“Every time we see a show of support from one of those areas, it just kind of depicts what Naperville is all about,” said Chief of the Naperville Fire Department Mark Puknaitis. And when times get tough, we all work with each other to help each other and support each other for the common good.”

Reporting for Naperville News 17, I’m Will Payne.