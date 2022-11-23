IHSA All-State Football

The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association recently announced the 2022 All-State teams for the eight IHSA football classes. In class 5A, Benet Academy senior Pierce Walsh was a first-team selection as a wide receiver/defensive lineman.

In class 8A, Naperville Central junior Maverick Ohle was named honorable mention as a defensive lineman/tight end. Neuqua Valley senior linebacker/halfback Cole Dutkovich was named first-team All-State in class 8A for the Wildcats.

Naperville Man Arrested

33-year-old Jeffrey Wickman, who worked as a special education assistant at Kennedy Jr. High School, has been charged with four counts of felony possession of child pornography.

Wickman was released after posting a $25,000 bond, but DuPage County Circuit Judge John Kinsella included provisions on his bond. Wickman will not enter Naperville District 203 building or grounds, stay 1,000 feet from any school or park, not have contact with anyone under 18, and will have his online activities monitored.

“Naperville 203 has and will continue to work closely with the Naperville Police Department and DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin’s office on this case,” district spokesman Alex Mayster said in a news release. “Immediately after learning of the investigation, the employee was placed on administrative leave and has not been in contact with students.”

Wickman’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2023.

Mayor’s Interfaith Community Breakfast

The Mayor’s Interfaith Community Breakfast will be held on Dec. 9 at the Fry Family YMCA, located at 2120 95th St. Breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m., and the program kicks off at 8 a.m., featuring keynote speaker Tom Beernsten, former CEO of the Heritage YMCA.

All proceeds from the breakfast will provide YMCA memberships to children, adults, and families. Tickets are available on the YMCA Chicago website.

Remembering Walter (Ted) Fredenhagen, Jr.

A notable Napervillian, Walter (Ted) Fredenhagen, Jr., passed away on Wednesday at his home in Amboy, IL at the age of 97 after battling COPD and COVID.

Ted worked in the family business, Prince Castle Ice Cream Corporation. The company was a trailblazer in what is now the fast food industry. In 1955, the company changed its name to “Cock Robin” and expanded to 25 stores in the Chicagoland area. The company grew into one of Naperville’s largest employers during the 1950s and was a social hub on a Saturday night where patrons enjoyed iconic favorites like “One in A Million shakes and square scoops of ice cream.

Fredenhagen Park marks the location of the ice cream factory, Frozen Gold, and the first ice cream shop.

Ted also loved music. In his later years, he formed a 19-piece big band group, called Class Act II which often performed on a Saturday afternoon in Naperville.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents Watler and Grace Fredenhagen and sisters Jean Moen, and Rita Harvard, and infant brother James.

A Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. followed by the Funeral Service at Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy, IL on December 10, 2022. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date.

Happy Thanksgiving from NCTV17. There will be no news updates Thursday or Friday, and they will return on Monday.