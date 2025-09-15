Indian-movie themed restaurant and bar opens in former Aurelio’s building

A new Indian-movie themed restaurant and bar opened its doors today in Naperville, taking over the building that was formerly Aurelio’s Pizza.

Tollywood Lounge celebrates India’s Telugu film industry

Located at 1975 Springbrook Square Drive, Tollywood Lounge is a new Indian restaurant and sports bar that pays homage to India’s rising Telugu or Tollywood film industry, according to owner Srihari Jasti.

The Naperville resident and avid movie lover decorated the restaurant with pictures of famous Indian actors and actresses, celebrating their work through the years.

“People knew only Bollywood when it comes to the Indian industry about a few years back. Now, when you ask and say Tollywood, everybody knows, all Indians at least. So now Americans also know about what Tollywood means,” said Jasti.

The restaurant will be serving up a variety of authentic Indian food and Indian American food. At the bar, guests can also indulge in Indian alcohols and signature cocktails.

Jasti noted that the restaurant has something for everyone, even with the overall Indian theme.

“We are serving pizzas. We are serving sandwiches, we are serving pastas, and all fusion food. But it is going to have an Indian flavor,” he said.

Lounge and sports bar blends Indian culture with modern American flair

While indulging in food and drink, patrons can watch sports on multiple TVs in the sports bar area, from football to cricket.

The restaurant also features a dance floor for guests to showcase their moves and dance the night away with music from live DJs

Jasti said he hopes the business can be a one-stop shop for community members of all ages looking for a fun outing.

“It’s not just a bar. It’s not just to dance. We are going to provide everything, along with the ambiance. And it’s not just American food, it’s not just Indian food, it’s not just Mexican food. We are providing everything,” said Jasti.

Tollywood Lounge and Sports Bar is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

