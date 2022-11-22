IPSD 204 E-Learning Day

At last night’s Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education meeting, the calendar for the 2023-2024 school year was approved.

One of the key days that was addressed was an e-learning day that will take place on March 19, 2024. Instead of students getting the day off for election day, a required e-learning day will take place.

The District says that each school will communicate with families regarding that day when the time comes.

DuPage Crime Transparency Portal

DuPage County has created a Transparency and Crime Statistics Portal that will provide crime data to the public from the County’s Sheriff’s Office. The portal pulls records from the Police Records Management System, and does not provide victims or addresses.

“This important initiative will provide residents with accurate local crime data, while also highlighting the critical work law enforcement provides in keeping our communities safe,” said Judicial and Public Safety Committee Chairwoman Julie Renehan.

The portal is available on the DuPage Sheriff Transparency hub.

Overnight Parking Ordinance Suspended

The Naperville Police Department has announced it will be suspending the enforcement of the City’s overnight parking ordinance over the Thanksgiving holiday. Vehicles will be allowed to park on city streets Nov. 23-27.

Policy enforcement will start again at 2 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.

TDH Santa 2022

Kris Kringle will bring the holiday spirit throughout Naperville for Team Doyle Hulsey’s 12 Nights of Santa Claus.

Starting Nov. 26, Santa will make his way through different neighborhoods around the city each night, accompanied by a new celebrity driver. Every night, a new non-profit organization will be highlighted.

Santa’s sleigh starts each night at 5 p.m., takes approximately three hours to complete, and will run through Dec. 7. If you’re interested in the whereabouts of Old St. Nick on any given night, a GPS Santa tracker will be available.

More information about the event is on the TDHSanta website.