IPSD 204: ‘State underfunding’ causes high reliance on property taxes

Indian Prairie School District 204 plans to raise property taxes by the amount allowed under the tax cap and charge property owners 2.7% more on 2026 taxes payable next year.

The school board discussed the district’s next operating levy during its most recent meeting, saying shortcomings in the state’s evidence-based funding formula and federal support for schools are placing too high of a burden on local taxpayers.

“Property taxes continue to be the primary revenue source supporting the district, and that is due to how education is funded in Illinois and the chronic issue of state underfunding,” said Matt Shipley, chief school business official.

He displayed a pie chart of district revenue, showing property taxes make up 78% of operating income, while state funding provides 13%, federal money amounts to 3% and revenue from other local sources totals 6%.

“This pie is too heavily skewed toward property taxes,” Shipley said.

State funding formula ‘isn’t helping us,’ leaders say

School board members agreed, and said several times — reliance on local funding through property taxes is too high.

“The state funds local education one of the worst in the country,” school board member Mark Rising said.

According to Illinois’ evidence-based formula, District 204 receives 80% of the funding it should receive for full adequacy, Shipley said. This is down from 84% last school year, school board President Laurie Donahue said, meaning the formula as applied, “isn’t helping us.”

Still, the district needs to levy to cover operating expenses, especially its largest cost each year — salaries and benefits. The total operating levy is projected at $375 million, which is up about $14.5 million — or 4% — from last year’s extension of $360.5 million.

Projected tax increase: $199 for average homeowner

The projected levy — pending approval at the board’s Dec. 9 meeting — would mean current taxpayers can anticipate an average increase of about 2.7% on the district’s portion of their property tax bill. For the owner of a $546,000 home — the average in Indian Prairie — this would mean paying about $199 more than owed to the district last year, Shipley said.

One beneficial factor affecting taxes for existing property owners is the amount of new development, which the district can tax for the first time this year. Shipley said about $60 million in new development has been built — half commercial or industrial and half residential. Taxes charged to new properties are expected to generate about $2.5 million when paid next year.

Operating levy separate from levy for referendum bonds

The levy discussed this week, for operations, is separate from another line item on the property tax bill for District 204 bond obligations, which voters authorized when they approved a $420 million referendum in 2024.

Shipley said the bond levy rate remains steady and will not increase over the 37-cent level, which the district has promised as a cap during the referendum bond timeframe.

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