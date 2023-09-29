IPSD204 named among top 50 employers in Illinois by Forbes

Indian Prairie School District 204 was recently named among the top 50 employers in the state by Forbes.

The district landed at No. 34 in Illinois in Forbes’ “America’s Best Employers by State” list. It was the only school district to rank in the top 50.

How rankings were decided

Rankings were made using input from 70,000 workers at companies with at least 500 employees, within all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia.

Survey questions asked participants about things like working conditions, if an employee would recommend their employer, compensation packages, diversity, and development opportunities.

Which companies landed in the top five?

The companies landing as the top five to work in Illinois were:

No. 1 – Google

No. 2 – Apple

No. 3 – Salesforce

No. 4 – Deere & Company

No. 5 – Northwestern University

Forbes noted that as some companies have offices or locations in a variety of states, they might land on more than one state’s list.

Retention a pride point for IPSD204

The district’s placement on the Forbes list was pointed out at the latest IPSD204 board meeting during the annual hiring report update.

Carey Beth Harry, chief human resources officer for the district, noted during the presentation that the district’s total staff retention rate for the 2022-23 school year was 94.1%.

Teacher retention sits at 94.6%, as compared to the state average of 87.6%.

Harry also said that of the 64 staff members who had completed an exit survey upon leaving their positions in recent years, 78.1% said they would recommend IPSD204 as a place to work.

