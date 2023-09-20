Jeanine Nicarico Children’s Advocacy Center celebrates 10 years of helping children

On Tuesday morning, the Jeanine Nicarico Children’s Advocacy Center celebrated ten years of service.

Rededication ceremony for center

DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin, DuPage County Board Chair Deb Conroy, and DuPage County Board members took part in a rededication ceremony at the center to honor the difference it’s made in the lives of young abuse victims over the past decade.

“Ten years ago, with the opening of the Jeanine Nicarico Children’s Advocacy Center, DuPage County cemented its commitment to improving the lives of young victims of sexual and physical abuse,” Berlin said in a press release. “Since that time, the Center has opened more than 3,600 cases.

Named in honor of Jeanine Nicarico

The center is named for Jeanine Nicarico. Nicarico was just ten years old when in 1983, she was abducted from her Naperville home, sexually assaulted, and murdered.

Thirty years later, the advocacy center in her name was launched. The 15,000-square-foot building housed in Wheaton came equipped with interview rooms and videotaping capabilities, to allow interviews of children who were victims of abuse in a more child-friendly, less-invasive environment.

Its mission is to investigate child sexual and physical abuse reports, with a mindful eye on the needs of the young victims. The center aims to hold perpetrators responsible for their crimes, helping prosecutors, while protecting children and lessening their trauma.

The center uses a multi-disciplinary approach, working with both social services and law enforcement. It continues the work of the DuPage County Children’s Advocacy Center, which was founded with that same mission in 1987.

Jeanine remembered at the 10-year rededication

Officials remembered Jeanine at Tuesday’s ceremony.

“While we celebrate this milestone today, we must never forget Jeanine, a beautiful little girl who was taken from us far too early. With this Center, Jeanine’s name will live on as a symbol of this County’s dedication and commitment to its children,” said Berlin.

Conroy recognized the support the Nicarico family had given to the center’s cause through the years, and emphasized the important work that it does.

“We understand our obligation, above all else, to serve families in a safe, healing environment. That determination remains as the centerpiece of this building and it underlines the mission of the staff members who work here, ten years later,” she said.

