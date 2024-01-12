Keian Lam’s pool record helps Waubonsie Valley boys swimming to a win on Senior Night against Neuqua

It’s Senior Night for Waubonsie Valley as they say goodbye to 14 seniors on their last home meet of the year. They capped off the ceremony with all seniors jumping into the pool, as the Warriors hosted the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. Both teams picked up dual wins last week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

200-yard events start the night

The first race of the night, the 200-yard medley relay, sees Waubonsie get off on the right foot with Shaun Bahl, Nathan Huynh, Keian Lam, and Luke Martens winning the race with a time of 1:40.04, winning by three seconds.

The 200-yard freestyle saw Neuqua answer right back with two racers finishing one and two. Alex Parkinson won his first of two here with a time of 1:44.85 and Arun Kaura finished behind by four seconds.

Keian Lam’s pool record for Waubonsie Valley

On this special night, the 200-yard Individual Medley was the highlight of all races as senior Keian Lam looks to make history. Lam blisters the field and on his last ever home meet, he breaks the pool record with a time of 1:50.18, a record that has been held since 2001. A great race from the Warrior!

The shortest race of the night, the 50-yard freestyle sees the same fate as most of these races with Waubonsie finishing top two. Alex Schwartz beat Sam Lohman by just .2 seconds, with Schwartz securing a 22.17 second time.

Lohman finally got his win on Senior Night, in a close battle with Kaura in the 100-yard Freestyle. Lohman finishes with a time of 49 seconds flat beating Kaura by .6 seconds

In the 500-yard freestyle, the longest race of the night, Parkinson found his second win, coming in the same event he won state last year. He gets the Win by a whole 30 seconds with a time of 4:36.12

Waubonsie Valley boys swimming sweeps the relays

The 400-yard freestyle ends the meet the same way it started, with a Waubonsie relay win. Tyler Bardak, Martens, Schwartz, and Lohman take it home with a time of 3:19.88 and sweep all relays for the meet. The Warriors give the seniors one last home victory, highlighted by Keian Lam’s pool record, and winning 113-70 against Neuqua.