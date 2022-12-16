Kids Enjoy Shopping Spree At Naperville’s Shop With A Cop

The Naperville Police Department was spreading holiday cheer on Wednesday night at its annual Shop With A Cop Event. Around 80 kids were given $100 gift cards to shop for whatever they wanted at Target on Jefferson Avenue.

Back To Normal

Officers were glad to bring back the in-person shopping component, after having to drop off gifts in recent years.

“The past few years, it’s been a little different for us because of COVID (in) 2020, 2021,” said Naperville Police Officer John Reed. “We haven’t been able to do what we’ve done in years past, which is come here to the Target store, who is a great partner for this event, and partner with kids from the community.”

About 20 to 30 police officers were there to help each family. Some kids knew what they wanted right away, while others pondered their possibilities a little longer.

Shop With A Cop Attendance Keeps Growing

The money to cover the costs of the gift cards is raised through police fundraisers. Each year, the Naperville Police Department has seen a boost in attendance, creating a strong Christmas connection within the community.

“This year, it’s probably our biggest Shop With A Cop event ever. I believe we have about 80 kids this year. Years past, when I first got involved, 2016 was a little smaller. It was about 20 to 25 kids.”

Building A Strong Connection Within The Community

Though the NPD holds other community events throughout the year, they say this one has a special place in their hearts.

“This is what it’s all about. We love to serve. We love to protect. And it’s moments like this when we’re really able to not just figuratively give back, but, you know, literally, give back and help these kids kind of create a wonderful Christmas, not only for themselves but their family members as well.”

Naperville News 17’s Joe Kennedy Reports.

