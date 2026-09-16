L.L.Bean brings Bootmobile, new location to Naperville

The outdoor lifestyle brand L.L.Bean is set to open its Naperville location next week on Friday, Sept. 25, in Westridge Court.

To celebrate the grand opening, the company will bring its Bootmobile to the Naper Settlement Farmers Market on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Bootmobile tours Naperville

The 13-foot-tall L.L.Bean boot on wheels will be at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Bootmobile will allow residents and visitors to experience the Maine-based apparel before doors officially open at the new location.

The Bootmobile will also appear in Lombard on Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Touch-a-Truck event at 433 E. St. Charles Rd.

Grand opening celebrations

On Friday, Sept. 25, celebrations will commemorate the opening of Naperville’s first store at 336 S. Route 59 in Westridge Court.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place outside the storefront at 8:45 a.m. L.L.Bean will give out a custom Grand Opening Boat and Tote to the first 100 customers, who can begin lining up at 6 a.m.

The celebrations will also include free Bean Boot lacing customization and a complimentary screen-printed tote. The Bootmobile will also be there for photo opportunities, and guests can enter giveaways for prizes and spin a wheel for L.L.Bean swag. Mini donuts from Stan’s Donuts will also be available.

Along with the celebrations, L.L.Bean will donate $10,000 to Fry Family YMCA to help expand access to summer camp experiences for underserved youth.

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