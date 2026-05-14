L.L.Bean opening in Naperville’s Westridge Court this October

The location of the new L.L.Bean coming to Naperville has been revealed.

The outdoor-inspired apparel and footwear retailer will be setting up shop at 336 S. Route 59 in Westridge Court.

Naperville location part of an eight-store rollout

The company had announced in December of 2025 that it would be rolling out eight new stores across the country in 2026, with one being in Naperville. At that time, the exact location had not been disclosed.

Four-season assortment of L.L.Bean’s outdoor-inspired apparel and gear

The new 16,000-square-foot store will contain the brand’s four-season assortment of apparel, footwear, and gear, according to Jason Sulham, manager of public affairs at L.L.Bean, Inc. Included in that mix, he said, would be the Bean Boot and Boat and Tote.

‘Strong customer base’ in region

The Naperville location was chosen in part, Sulham said, due to the brand’s popularity in the area.

“We have a strong customer base in the region and want to meet our customers where they are so they can enjoy the in-store shopping experience L.L.Bean is known for,” Sulham said. “Naperville is also a gateway to the outdoors, providing an opportunity to connect with new customers who embrace the outdoor lifestyle.”

The store will open this October.

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