Landscaper rescues driver after car plunges into pond in south Naperville

A landscaper helped rescue a driver on Wednesday morning after a car ended up submerged in a pond in south Naperville.

Plainfield and Naperville crews respond when car went into pond

Both Plainfield and Naperville fire department crews responded around 10 a.m. to the scene near the intersection of Royal Worlington Drive and Route 59, according to a news release from the Plainfield Fire Protection District.

According to officials, a traffic accident caused a car to go off the road and into the pond. It was submerged in about six feet of water.

Nearby landscaper sprang into action to help driver

Authorities say before they arrived, a landscaper who had been working nearby saw the car go into the water, and ran to help. They got into the water and helped the driver, who couldn’t swim, keeping their head above the water.

Once emergency crews arrived firefighters got the driver out of the car and provided medical attention.

Both the driver and the landscaper who had helped on scene declined an offer to be taken to the hospital.

Landscaper ‘played a vital role’ in keeping driver safe

The car was pulled from the water with the help of divers from the Plainfield Fire Protection District and a towing company.

Officials commended the landscaper for their quick thinking, saying his “efforts played a vital role in ensuring the driver’s safety prior to the arrival of emergency personnel.”

