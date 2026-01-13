Lisle residents sound off on Benet Academy athletic facilities proposal    

The Lisle Village Board recently received an earful from residents about the proposed revamp of Benet Academy’s athletic facilities as the project advances to the decision-making body for a possible vote in the months ahead.

A variety of views were shared as dozens of residents — many in the adjacent Oak Hill South subdivision — provided comments at a public hearing that spanned nearly an hour-and-a-half at a board meeting Monday, Jan. 12.

Benet’s athletic facility revamp spans two phases

Benet Academy, which traces its roots within Lisle back to 1900, constructed its current athletic facilities in 1961. To meet modern needs, the private school is seeking village approval for a change to an existing planned unit development document.

Based on the current proposal, Mike Smetana, the village’s development services director, indicated the first phase would entail construction of a synthetic turf football field, track stadium lighting, press box, bleachers, long jump, pole-vault pits, scoreboard time clock, two storage buildings, and parking lot modifications.

The follow-up second phase would entail construction of a multi-functional building, pavilion, and a synthetic turf field expected to host the academy’s soccer and lacrosse teams.

Caitlin Csuk with the Naperville-based law firm of Rosanova and Whitaker has been providing Benet Academy with legal counsel as the project plans are being presented to village officials. At the Jan. 12 meeting, Csuk argued the school’s existing athletic facilities are antiquated and place it at a competitive disadvantage.

“This is not the gateway to Lisle along Maple Avenue that the community deserves,” Csuk said. “The fact of the matter is that these facilities are at the end of their useful life.”

In terms of day-to-day operations, Csuk added, “Physical education and events held on the current track and field have resulted in injuries for the students. The current conditions are unacceptable — so much so that Benet doesn’t host certain home events on-site, and Benet has to pay to reserve alternate facilities off-site.”

Nearby Benedictine University is one such off-site location Benet Academy has used in the past, though students have played at venues outside Lisle as well.

Lisle officials hear mixed public comment on proposal

Within the past half-year, Lisle officials have been hearing a chorus of comments on Benet Academy’s planned modifications for the athletic facilities. The concerns on both sides of the argument were on display during the Lisle Village Board’s Jan. 12 hearing.

A number of supporters said Benet Academy students deserve to have athletic facilities on their own campus.

Amanda McIntyre, who lives near Benet Academy, said she is fully supportive of the project proposal, despite its close proximity to her own home. She pointed out Benet Academy’s plans are privately funded and expressed a belief the improved facilities would be an economic benefit to Lisle.

“We understand what comes living near a school, and we consider ourselves fortunate that the biggest disruption that we experience is the sound of students cheering on a Friday night under the stadium lights,” McIntyre said.

But other nearby residents, including Danielle Appello, expressed concerns about the impact Benet Academy’s athletic facility revamp would have on the homes near the site.

The school’s proposed installation of light fixtures was a prevailing concern throughout the hearing. The close proximity of Benedictine University’s athletic facilities was another issue concerned residents shared.

“I’m here to state, clearly and professionally, this stadium is designed in the wrong place,” Appello, an architect by profession, said. “Nowhere else, in the entire state of Illinois, are two stadiums located within a quarter mile of each other. Noise, traffic, and lights from both facilities will impact the same residential neighborhoods.”

In her presentation to the board, Csuk did address Benet Academy’s LED lighting plans, stating, “It is clear that we are investing in the best conditions, and the best technology, for the adjacent neighborhood.”

Mayor calls for both sides to come together

Benet Academy’s project proposal bubbled to the surface last summer. The village Planning and Zoning Commission held hearings, reviewed the plans, and deliberated on them across six meetings, beginning in July, before providing a favorable recommendation, on a 6-1 vote, in November.

With the matter now in the hands of the village board, Mayor Mary Jo Mullen is calling on collaboration between Benet Academy representatives and the nearby residents before the proposal returns no earlier than late March.

“I really want to thank everyone for coming out today, and talking to us about Benet,” Mullen said. “I really want us to continue working together before there is a vote to see if we can get closer together.”

The village board indicated from the get-go that no decision would be made at the Jan. 12 meeting. But several elected officials did weigh in on the matter before them during deliberations.

“This is not an easy decision, either way, so I appreciated the feedback here today,” Trustee Michael Olson said. “I appreciate the acknowledgement for the need, on both sides, to compromise and find a solution that works for both.”

From his vantage point, Trustee Thomas Duffy said he envisions a degree of give-and-take between both parties.

“It requires balancing, both on the part of Benet, to improve your facilities and improve your academic and sports experience,” Duffy said. “And we have a right to protect the residents of Oak Hill and the surrounding communities.”

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!