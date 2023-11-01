Loaves & Fishes announces Megan Lynch as new vice president of strategic partnerships

Loaves & Fishes Community Services has named Megan Lynch as the organization’s new vice president of strategic partnerships.

Lynch will be responsible for improving the food pantry’s visibility, financial resources, and impact in DuPage, Will, Kendall, and Kane Counties, according to a news release from Loaves & Fishes. She will also help with the organization’s strategic plan, “Future Strong.”

More on Lynch

Lynch most recently served as manager of the charitable fund at Duly Health and Care, where she coordinated volunteerism initiatives, grantmaking, and community investment.

She has also worked for North Central College, the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, and the Council on Foreign Relations.

Lynch has served on the Loaves & Fishes board since January.

A welcome add to the Loaves & Fishes team

Loaves & Fishes’ President and CEO Mike Havala says the nonprofit is “very excited” about Lynch joining the organization.

“The need in our community has grown substantially and we are committed to meeting that need,” said Havala. “Megan brings a wealth of experience and community relationships.”

She will begin her new role with Loaves & Fishes on Nov. 20.

“It’s an honor to join the incredible team at Loaves & Fishes,” said Lynch. “As a board member, supporter, and volunteer, I’ve seen firsthand the impact that Loaves & Fishes has for our neighbors. I’m looking forward to partnering with the community as we continue our efforts to end hunger and transform lives together.”

