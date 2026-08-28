Loaves & Fishes expands reach with new Naperville space

Loaves & Fishes Community Services is expanding its reach thanks to a new space.

Supporting CARES Programs

The recent purchase of a 10,000-square-foot office building next to the organization’s Naperville Market will help grow its CARES Programs, Loaves & Fishes said in a press release.

The CARES Programs support low-income families by helping to meet their immediate needs, in addition to providing educational programs for the long term.

Mary Boulos, Assistant Vice President for CARES Programs at Loaves & Fishes, said the new building will help to improve service to clients.

“For more than a decade, our CARES Programs have helped us look beyond the immediate need for food and address the interconnected challenges families face,” Boulos said. “This new space is an important investment in the next chapter of that work. It will give our clients greater privacy, space better suited for personalized support and a better overall experience, while giving our team the space we need to serve more families and expand our programs.”

Nourish Together campaign helps purchase

The property at 1879 High Grove Lane will act as a hub for client consultations, additional programming and workspace for Loaves & Fishes team members and volunteers.

Loaves & Fishes said the purchase became a reality with help from the group’s Nourish Together campaign, launched earlier this year.

Feeding more families

The announcement comes as the group also expands its Aurora Food Distribution Hub, dubbed ‘Hub 2.0’. That space will help feed an estimated 2-3 times more people per week compared to the 10,000 it currently serves across DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties.

President and CEO Mike Havala said both projects are a step in the right direction.

“We know that the need in our community has increased substantially, so we feel very fortunate with the community support we’ve been receiving to be able to execute our plan to serve a lot more people.”

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