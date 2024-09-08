Local Girl Scout earns Gold Award for creating teen mental health website

18-year-old Kameryn Rasberry drew from personal health struggles and her interest in teen mental health to create a project to help others find resources and hope.

“As a teen, I feel like, sometimes, mental wellness is not really, I feel like sometimes it’s silenced for teens and they’re like, oh, you know, you’re a teen, you’re just living life at this point. But we really go through problems as well, just like adults,” said Kameryn Rasberry.

Health struggles gave Rasberry firsthand knowledge of anxiety, depression

Rasberry knows firsthand how true that is. Born with a congenital heart defect, the Aurora native underwent a heart transplant when she was 12. But then more struggles followed.

“After my heart transplant, I had post-transplant lymphoma proliferative disorder, which is basically a type of cancer. And I went through it three times. and through all of those trials and tribulations and challenges, I struggled with anxiety and depression and of course, PTSD, a lot of trauma from it. So I knew that I wasn’t the only person struggling with this,” said Rasberry.

Creating a website to give resources and hope

That’s what led her to create a website tailored for teens, supplying them with resources to help with mental health problems.

The site offers tips on coping, exercise, healthy eating, affirmations, and other techniques to help lead to a better mental outlook…all carefully cultivated by Rasberry.

“I’ve used all of the website, all of the, videos and the articles that are on there. and they really did help me. And so, I’m hoping that it helps everyone else, get through these challenging times,” said Rasberry.

Achieving Mental Wellness site earns Rasberry a Gold Award

A longtime Girl Scout, Rasberry made the Achieving Mental Wellness site her Gold Project, earning her that organization’s highest honor for youth members, and making her a Gold Awardee.

“I had already completed my bronze, silver and then the gold award, I knew I wanted to do something big. impactful and sustainable really is the ultimate goal. and that’s where I thought about doing the website,” said Rasberry.

It’s got her in a good mental spot for the next big thing in her life…college. Rasberry is headed off to Loyola University, hoping to one day become a pediatric cardiologist, helping others as she’s been helped…and making sure they know…

“There’s always light at the end of the tunnel,” said Rasberry.

