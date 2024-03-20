Local Naperville Massage Business Owner Arrested for Battery

By: NCTV17 Staff, NCTV17
Published: March 19, 2024 at 7:40 PM CDT

Local Naperville Massage Business Owner Arrested for Battery and License Violation
On March 15, Naperville Police arrested the owner of Yang Rising, located at  25 S. Washington St., Suite 212, following an investigation of a report of battery.

Austin J. Arianoutsos, 35, of the 25W0-100 block of Keswick Lane in Naperville, is charged with misdemeanor Battery and Disorderly Conduct.  He allegedly made unwanted contact of a sexual nature with a client on Jan. 5, 2024. 

Practicing without a massage license

Arianoutsos is also charged with practicing massage therapy without a license after Naperville Police learned that his license had been placed in “Refuse to Renew” status by the Illinois Department of Professional Regulation as a result of “unprofessional conduct associated with unprofessional and immoral conduct as exhibited by sexual misconduct during the course of providing massage for compensation services to a client.”

Naperville Police ask for the public’s help

Naperville Police ask anyone who may have experienced similar contact with Arianoutsos to call Naperville Police at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.

The Naperville Police wish to remind the public and the news media that a charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

