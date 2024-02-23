Local U.S. Presidential Scholars candidates | Sectional title after 25 years | New farmers market

More than two dozen Naperville-area high school seniors named U.S. Presidential Scholars candidates

More than two dozen Naperville-area high school seniors have been named as candidates for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars program. The program chooses scholars based on ACT or SAT scores, leadership skills, and service to school and community.

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball wins first sectional title in 25 years

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball won the sectional championship for the first time since 1999 following a thrilling 63-61 overtime victory over Benet Academy. The Warriors advance to the super sectional where they will face Alton on Monday night with a trip to state on the line.

Naper Settlement to launch farmers market this summer

This summer, a new farmers market is coming to the heart of downtown Naperville.

Starting in late June, Naper Settlement will offer a market every Tuesday through September from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., as an interactive way to tie the community back to its agricultural roots.

Naperville piano teacher inducted into Steinway Music Teacher Hall of Fame

Naperville resident Jue He was recently inducted into the Steinway & Sons Teacher Hall of Fame. A member of the piano faculty at Benedictine University, He also has been teaching area students out of her own studio for years.

Naperville Park District to continue autonomous mower program

The Naperville Park District will continue its autonomous mower program into 2024.

At its meeting last night, the park district board voted to extend its contract with Havenshine Technologies, Inc. for the use of the unmanned electric mowers at five area parks.

District 203’s course fees set for upcoming year

While most fees will remain the same, Naperville School District 203 officials have set in motion several increases for materials, tuition and other incidentals in the upcoming 2024-25 school year.

The cost increase changes include rises in monthly tuition at Ann Reid Preschool, from $255 to $265 per month for half day, and from $560 to $580 per month for full day. Several specific material fees at the elementary, junior high, and high school levels also are being implemented.

The District 203 Board of Education approved the increases Tuesday after a preliminary discussion earlier this month. Administrators said the fee increases, where applicable, are designed to keep pace with rising costs.

Weekend weather outlook

After a stretch of unseasonably warm temperatures, winter will make its return to the Naperville area later today.

Daytime temperatures will reach up to 50 degrees, with some rain in the afternoon, but then temperatures will drop into the 20s, turning that rain into snow this evening. Forecasters say to expect slippery road conditions and use caution when driving.

Saturday will see sunny skies and a high of 37. Then it’s back to warmer temps on Sunday, with more sun and a high of 55.

