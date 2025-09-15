Lombard man denied pretrial release after allegedly injuring DuPage sheriff’s deputies

A Lombard man accused of injuring several deputies Friday morning in a struggle at the DuPage County Courthouse has been denied pretrial release, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office and the DuPage County Sheriff.

Avinash Panjwani, 27, has been charged with five counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, one count of aggravated battery – great bodily harm, and two counts of resisting a police officer causing injury.

Panjwani allegedly “shoulder-checks” deputy, pushes two others onto escalator

The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. when Panjwani was at the courthouse for a previously scheduled court date.

When Panjwani was ordered to complete drug testing at probation and then come back to the courtroom, he allegedly made “shadow boxing movements” at the courtroom deputy.

Authorities say he then “shoulder-checked” another deputy as he was exiting the room.

Once he returned about 20 minutes later, he stayed briefly but then exited the courtroom again without permission.

A DuPage County deputy came up to Panjwani on the second floor, near the top of the escalator, and told him he couldn’t leave. As the deputy reached out to Panjwani, authorities say he allegedly punched the deputy two times in the face, causing him to fall back onto the escalator.

Officials say Panjwani then straddled the deputy and pushed his thumbs into his eyes.

Other deputies tried to stop Panjwani, but as they went to cuff him, he allegedly tried to bite a different deputy and push him onto the escalator as well. Authorities say he also kneed one deputy in the face and spit twice on another officer.

Suspect taken into custody while officers treated for injuries

Panjwani was eventually taken into custody and taken to the DuPage County Jail, while three officers received medical attention at a local hospital.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said his office has “no tolerance whatsoever for this type of violence.”

“The alleged battery of our deputies is not just a direct attack on the men and women who have taken an oath to protect us, but an assault on the rule of law,” Berlin said in a news release, as he wished the injured deputies a speedy recovery.

DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick expressed his gratitude for the quick pursuit of charges.

“The safety of our deputies and the public is our top priority, and acts of violence against law enforcement will not be tolerated. We’re thankful to report that our injured deputies are safely recovering,” Mendrick said.

Panjwani will next appear in court on October 6.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!