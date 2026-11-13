Man charged with felony possession of a machine gun after Naperville arrest

Naperville police said a traffic stop near the intersection of South Washington Street and Aurora Avenue on Tuesday resulted in the arrest of 22-year-old Emilio Leon, who now faces a multitude of charges, including felon in possession of a machine gun.

Traffic stop turned stolen gun investigation, police say

In a press release from the Naperville Police Department, authorities said police recounted how during a traffic stop for multiple violations at 11:15 p.m., the smell of marijuana led to the search of the Romeoville man’s vehicle.

According to police, the search turned up a loaded firearm with modifications to make it fully automatic and hold more ammunition, along with a laser attachment.

Police said they also found extra ammunition and unsealed marijuana during the search.

Authorities say when they checked Leon’s background, they found he had previously been convicted of a felony, did not have a valid Firearms Owners Identification card or concealed carry license, and that the gun had been reported stolen in Will County.

Multiple charges brought by DuPage County

Leon faces multiple charges related to the arrest:

Felon in possession of a machine gun

Possession of a stolen firearm

Unlawful use or possession of weapons or ammunition by a convicted felon

Unlawful possession of a firearm in a vehicle or concealed

Possession of ammunition without carrying a valid FOID card

Unlawful possession of cannabis by driver

A second offense charge of having unauthorized window treatment without special plates/stickers

Not reducing speed near an accident or driving too fast for road conditions

Driving uninsured

Unsafe equipment

Squealing or screeching tires

Image courtesy: Naperville Police Department

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