Man shot in Naperville Thursday, shooter still at large

A 26-year-old man was shot in Naperville on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release by the Naperville Police Department (NPD). The shooter in the case is still at large.

Shooting victim was found in 700 block of Inland Circle

Authorities say police got a call shortly after 1:30 p.m., reporting that someone had been shot in the vicinity of the 700 block of Inland Circle.

Once police arrived at the scene, they found the gunshot victim. Naperville Fire Department personnel transported him to a local hospital. The man’s condition has not been disclosed.

Shooter and victim knew each other, police say

Police say that their initial investigation shows that the shooter and the victim knew each other, and this appears to be a targeted incident. The NPD says there is no apparent threat to the community at this time.

Information sought in incident

Naperville police are looking for the offender, who they say fled the area. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 630-548-2955, or email Napervillecrimetips@naperville.il.us. Police have not yet released a description of the suspect.

