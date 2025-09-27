Maplebrook student Ashton Balek stars in commercial with Travis Kelce

The organic sports hydration drink, Recover 180, recently released an online ad featuring the company’s new brand ambassador, Travis Kelce. In addition to starring one of the most famous athletes on the planet, the commercial also featured a young Naperville native named Ashton Balek.

A Naperville third-grader is sharing screen time with one of the most famous athletes on the planet.

That’s Maplebrook student Ashton Balek trading lines with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in a new ad for organic sports hydration drink, Recover 180.

A growing career in front of the camera

Balek, who’s already been in several commercials and print ads, was thrilled to book this latest gig, which was shot in Florida. Despite not being a massive football fan, it did not take long for Ashton to realize the exciting opportunity in front of him.

“I didn’t really know Travis Kelce until my mom talked me through it,” said Naperville native Ashton Balek. “And it was like, Oh my God, I’m going to be with a famous football player!”

After filming for several hours on the set, Balek quickly became a fan of the laid-back nature that Kelce brought to the shoot.

“My relationship was awesome. He’s so calm and relaxed. I don’t like people who are like, nah, nah, nah, like all loosey goosey and act like silly. Travis Kelce is like a calm, relaxing guy. Nice football guy,” said Balek.

Balek’s own career kicked off when he was just four months old, thanks to his mother.

“She was doing modeling and some acting and stuff. And then her agency saw his baby photos and were like, we think we could get him some work. And then that landed the diapers thing. And then when we met up, we were like, let’s just keep pursuing this. As long as he’s having fun doing it,” said Ashton’s stepdad, Steve Krok. “And before every gig, we ask him, Is this fun? Do you love it? And as long as he keeps saying he loves it, we keep doing it.”

Balek has a passion for auditioning and performing

The 8-year-old says he loves all of it, from booking the job to being on set.

“I enjoyed everything! Everything was so exciting,” said Balek. “At first, I was like, Oh, am I going to get this right? Am I going to get this one? But I learned sometimes you have to be nervous and you will actually get the gig.”

“We’re pretty much auditioning nonstop because there’s things coming in all over the country all the time. Some things we declined, some we take. We talked to him about everything. We’ve basically got our dining room turned into like a studio. So on a moment’s notice, for instance, he’s going to New York coming up. That happened in a matter of three or 4 or 5 days. So it can move quickly. We have to work quickly,” said Krok. “And he’s gotten very good at accepting that, that you’re not going to get every gig. But when you do get booked, it’s, it’s a pretty big deal, especially when you find out it’s with someone like Travis Kelce.”

Remaining humble and relentless in pursuit of his dreams

But all this early success hasn’t gone to Ashton’s head, his stepdad says.

“When the commercial first came out, we’re like, you got him 1.5 million views in a day! He’s like, What’s for dinner? You know, it’s interesting to watch how he reacts to what he’s doing, said Krok.

“I want to be an actor because it’s just so much fun and getting gigs are just so much fun to watch,” said Balek. “When I see myself, I feel like, Man, I’m so proud of myself.”

“It’s just so different from obviously when I was young, and I think about being in third grade, these weren’t things that I was dealing with, you know, and so to see him do it, how he handles it, it just kind of makes you really proud,” said Krok. “And the fact that he’s able to nowadays go on social media and kind of do stories like this and do things on his pages where he can talk to other kids about it and just learn from it. You really kind of realize how today’s kids are. They grow up pretty quick, and they deal with a lot really quickly.”

Ashton is also proud of his co-star Kelce, who, since filming the commercial, became engaged to pop megastar Taylor Swift.

“Good job, Travis!” Ashton exclaimed with applause. “You and one of the best singers in the entire world, I think. I hope you have a good football season!”

For Naperville Community Television, I’m Justin Cornwell.