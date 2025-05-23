Mayor Wehrli outlines Naperville’s building blocks for the future

Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli centered his 2025 State of the City address around the idea of building blocks, discussing how efforts from the past have paved the way for the city’s success today and how today’s efforts are building for a better future.

“You can’t rise to new heights if you don’t have a solid foundation beneath you,” said Wehrli.

Eyes on I-88 corridor

Mayor Wehrli talked at length Thursday morning at the Embassy Suites hotel about economic development, starting with the I-88 corridor. The City of Naperville collaborated with Harvard and Johns Hopkins University to gather data to see how it might revitalize that area.

The study estimates that 15,000 high-paying jobs will be added in the corridor by 2045 if targeting certain high-growth industries, including:

Agriculture and food technology

Biotechnology

Pharmacy and life sciences

Energy

Quantum and advanced computing

Tourism sports

Hospitality

That would result in $ 900 million in additional labor income and 2.6 billion more in output.

“There is no doubt that the I-88 corridor will be the largest and most significant redevelopment opportunity in our city’s history,” said Wehrli. “We are well-positioned to create the future right here in Naperville.”

Heinen’s Grocery Store, Life Time Athletic Resort and Block 59

The mayor discussed new business development taking shape all across the city, from Heinen’s Grocery Store on Chicago Avenue set to open in August to Life Time Athletic Resort breaking ground this summer at Route 59 and 103rd and to the complete redevelopment of the northeast corner of Route 59 and Aurora Avenue, known as Block 59.

That area welcomed Shake Shack this spring, with Stan’s Donuts, Yard House, Cheesecake Factory and more joining it.

“When a business opens its doors, it doesn’t just bring employees here. It brings people to our hotels and convention spaces,” said Mayor Wehrli. “It brings shoppers and diners to all corners of our city, and it brings new residents who want to live where they work.”

Downtown Naperville welcomes national and local businesses

Downtown had a year of big openings as well, including both national brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Barnes & Noble, and Kendra Scott, and locally owned businesses like Bell Canto, Tempt-inn, and Avocado Theory.

The mayor noted that access to these new downtown businesses will be made easier once the Washington Street Bridge is completed, expected this summer.

“We understand it was a big inconvenience to businesses and motorists,” said Mayor Wehrli. “But now we’ll have a bridge that will serve the community for at least the next 75 years.”

Mayor Wehrli boasts Naperville’s accolades

The mayor touted several accolades for the city, including the fact that it is once again the number one suburb for retail sales dollars for the Chicago suburbs, now for the ninth year in a row, generating nearly $5 billion in retail sales.

Additionally, the Census Bureau recently released an estimate that now makes Naperville the third-largest city by population in the state of Illinois (previously the fourth-largest).

“These numbers are a sign that people continue to invest in Naperville for the long term.”

He also touted a drop in the city’s property tax rate, the lowest it’s been in 55 years.

Overcoming challenges ahead

But Mayor Wehrli also cited a number of challenges, such as how to compensate for the removal of a grocery tax next year, the need to attract the next generation of public safety employees, and finally, updating the city’s road improvement plan. As the city faces these challenges, there’s one thing the mayor says he’ll lean on that comes from those before him – faith.

“I have faith in you,” he said. “I have faith in our residents, and because of that, I have faith in our great city.”

The State of the City address has been an annual tradition since 1989.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!