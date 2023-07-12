Meson Sabika makes OpenTable’s list of top 100 outdoor dining spots in US

Meson Sabika in Naperville has been named among the 100 most popular restaurants for outdoor dining in America according to a new listing by OpenTable.

Only non-Chicago restaurant in Illinois to make list

The Spanish tapas-style restaurant was one of only three eateries in Illinois to make the list, and the only one outside of Chicago.

The two Chicago restaurants included were Piccolo Sogno and Mon Ami Gabi.

Diner reviews determine placement on list

The list was created after studying more than 13 million verified diner reviews on the OpenTable website. It includes restaurants with “delicious food, beautiful views, and above all, incredible outdoor dining experiences,” according to the website.

Meson Sabika was noted by many reviewers for its outdoor space, with comments like, “Love the patio so much,” and “The outdoor patio seating is amazing! It’s beautiful with flowers and lots of umbrellas for shade.”

Other top 100 lists for the restaurant

This isn’t the first time Meson Sabika has landed on a top 100 list by OpenTable. Back in May, the restaurant was named as one of the “100 Most Popular Brunch Spots in America.” And in late January, it was named among America’s 100 most romantic restaurants by the website.

About Meson Sabika

Meson Sabika has been a part of Naperville since 1990, and is located at 1025 Aurora Ave. The restaurant sits on a four-acre estate and is housed in a mansion built in 1847. It features eight dining rooms, Spanish décor, and a 5,000-square-foot event space, along with its outdoor patio.

Photo courtesy: Meson Sabika

