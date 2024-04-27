Metea Valley boys volleyball uses two sets to take down Naperville North

Metea Valley boys volleyball hosts Naperville North in a DVC matchup. After falling to Benet in straight sets, the Mustangs look to get back to winning ways in conference play. Meanwhile, the Huskies are searching for their first DVC win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Back and forth first set sees Metea Valley boys Volleyball sneak ahead

Early on with the game tied at three, the Mustangs get rolling as Shafique Mohammed buries the kill off the fingertips of a North player to give Metea the early 4-3 lead.

North would make the match competitive from the start. Mohammed goes for another kill but it’s blocked by Erluun Bathuluun. North now leads 8-7.

Metea would come right back, now down 9-8 as Kyle Petrusch makes his presence felt. He gets the kill to go with Metea tying the game

The North defense, however, would continue to make things difficult. This initial kill attempt is blocked by the Huskies, but North recovers and looks to go again. Metea tries from the center but it’s blocked again by Nick Sherrow as North takes a two-point lead over Metea.

On offense, the Huskies would keep pace. Adam Hartung readies for the kill but instead fakes out the Mustang defense and tips it over. North’s up 14-13.

Now down by two, the Mustangs get back in it as Nathan Verthein’s shot goes off the hands of North players and hits the ground putting Metea down by one at 15-14.

Now with the game tied, a crazy sequence of events takes place. The block from North is miraculously kept off the ground by the Mustangs. North would try again but this shot is dug again by the Metea defense. The effort would pay off as North tries a third attempt, but Kyle Petrusch gets the block giving Metea a 16-15 lead.

Later on, Petrusch gets his hands on another ball and quickly tips it back to the other side extending the Mustangs lead over North at 22-18.

Metea’s efforts pay off as North goes for another kill, but it’s blocked away by Om Kota and Nathan Verthein. Metea pulls away in the first set, and wins it 25-21.

Naperville North fights back in the second but the Metea blockers are a lot to handle

In set two, North looks to rebound. Down 6-2 early on, they would make their presence felt with Nick Patt getting the kill and cutting Metea’s lead in half.

North continues to cut into Metea’s lead by getting involved on defense. Mohammed goes for another kill but Batchuluun is there for the block as the Huskies cut the lead down to one at 6-5.

On offense, North proves to be difficult for Metea early on. Patt continues to make plays and beats the Mustangs to the net, smacking it down for the point. It gives North their first lead of the set, up 9-8.

After some more back and forth, however, Metea begins to pull away. This time the Mustangs are first to the net as Om Kota tips it down for the point. Metea goes up by two at 15-13.

Shriyans Battula also becomes involved in Metea’s efforts. He gets the ball from the center and finds a wide open space getting the ball to land and extending the Mustang lead by six at 19-13.

Nathan Verthein also makes his presence felt as he gets the opportunity and buries the kill into the Huskies’ lap. Metea nears 25, at 21-17.

The Mustangs would wrap things up. Battula puts the dagger in the heart with another kill to give Metea a 25-19 set win and a straight-set victory over Naperville North. The Mustangs claim their second DVC win of the week and improve to a 9-9 record.