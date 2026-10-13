Metea Valley students embrace change of key with mariachi ensemble

A group of student musicians is sharing the vibrant sounds of traditional Mexican folk music with the Naperville-area community.

Building MVHS Mariachi

Music educator Jordan Yi started the Metea Valley High School Mariachi Ensemble in what he said was an effort to get students involved with as many types of music as possible.

“In a lot of our traditional settings in our public schools, we’re focused on Western music, European-focused music, which is a great foundation, I think, for the overall programs that we have,” Yi said. “It’s a great vehicle for these things. However, we want to make sure students get an expanded opportunity to look at the world perspectives around them.”

The ensemble consists of over 40 students with a variety of instrumental and vocal talents.

Growing student interest

Students gravitated toward the group for their own reasons; a few out of curiosity, like singer and violinist Quinn Manchanda.

“I like to sing, but I also play violin, so it seemed like a really good group to be able to use both of my talents and embrace both of my passions,” Manchanda said.

Others, like trumpeter Theodore Golas, were looking for a change of pace.

“I wanted something more fun to do other than jazz, from what I usually did. Also, I needed something to hold me over through the winter,” Golas said.

And for some, it was a bit more personal. Guitarist Elsie Mendoza said she spent a lot of time around the music growing up.

“My abuelo was a mariachi musician for many, many years. And I always really looked up to him and his love of music,” Mendoza said. “So I wanted to be able to play in a mariachi group like his.”

Over time, their dedication grew the ensemble into a tight-knit community.

“I’ve made a lot of friends through mariachi, and then I’ve got to explore opportunities that without mariachi I wouldn’t have had access to,” Ma’li Simmons, a violinist, said.

A unique educational experience

Students said part of what makes the experience so enjoyable is their ability to have fun with the music, focusing on the unique sounds and techniques rather than their position within the group.

“In the band and orchestra environments, there’s a pressure to get into a higher chair or a higher orchestra that impacts the students. And I think that at mariachi, we’re all able to come together and just play music without that pressure,” said Emmett Freeman, who plays vihuela in the ensemble.

Sharing sounds of tradition

The group rehearses for 90 minutes once a week from October to May and performs concerts both in school and out in the community.

These experiences, students said, enrich their connection to their own roots.

“I feel like I’ve always had a wall in between both sides of the culture. Sides of my heritage,” Mendoza said. “So I feel like, being immersed and being surrounded by people, even if they don’t have that heritage, they’re still there wanting to learn more about that culture. And so it’s a good feeling of the whole group wanting to learn more.”

Guitarist Carlos Olvera said that as he and his fellow musicians embrace this genre, so too do their audiences.

“Each performance is really a way that the school and me, myself personally, can connect closer to not just Hispanic people who listen to mariachi music, but the community as a whole,” Olvera said. “Allow people to see a different perspective of music, something that they’re not familiar with and introduces them to something that’s new for them.”

Watching confidence take flight

The group is student-led, meaning that while Yi helps to organize rehearsals and song selections, he does not conduct the ensemble.

To him, seeing his students performing with confidence and passion on stage is what makes the experience so fulfilling.

“Being able to step back, literally from the back of the hall, watching the audience so engaged with it in that journey, It’s exactly what I was hoping for,” Yi said.

In addition to mariachi, Metea Valley students have the option to join other world music ensembles, like Korean Percussion and Steel Band.

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