Missing Glen Ellyn woman’s car last seen in Naperville, authorities say

The Glen Ellyn Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a Glen Ellyn woman who has reportedly gone missing. Her car was last seen in Naperville.

Missing Glen Ellyn woman last heard from on June 22

72-year-old Lauren B. Irby was last heard from on June 22, 2023, according to a press release from the Glen Ellyn Police Department. Her car, a 2021 silver Kia Soul, was last seen on June 27, 2023, in Naperville. The car has Massachusetts plates, with the number 1MEJ87.

The missing person report was filed with police on June 27.

Irby is described as 5-feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 148 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

“Missing and endangered,” authorities say

Authorities said she is considered missing and endangered. They have issued a “Silver Alert” on her behalf.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Glen Ellyn Police Department at 630-469-1187.

Photo courtesy: Handout, Glen Ellyn Police Department

