Morton Arboretum To Launch New Large-Scale Exhibit In 2023

A new large-scale exhibit is coming to The Morton Arboretum in May 2023.

Of the Earth Exhibit

Polish-American artist and sculptor Olga Ziemska will be showcasing her Of the Earth display, with five sculptures that will incorporate parts of trees and natural elements from around the arboretum itself.

It’s a chance for the Arboretum to continue to bring new large-scale displays to its grounds, which has proven to be popular with visitors.

“Olga will bring a fresh and evocative new display to The Morton Arboretum’s art exhibition program, which has enhanced the guest experience among our tree collections,” said Preston Bautista, Ph.D., the Arboretum’s vice president of learning and engagement.

About Ziemska

A first-generation child of Polish immigrants, this will be Ziemska’s largest exhibition to date. She said the arboretum grounds remind her of some of the sights of Poland. Her last name, Ziemska, actually means “of the earth” in Polish. It’s that spirit that inspires her work.

“Everything in life is derived from the same basic elements that form everything in nature, including ourselves. There is no separation,” said Ziemska

In her career spanning over two decades, the Cleveland-Ohio-based artist has shown her work across the globe, promoting Mother Nature. Her passion for the outdoors makes The Morton Arboretum the ideal location to display her latest artwork.

Continuing Large-Scale Exhibits Key to Arboretum

“The experience of art paired with nature throughout the Arboretum has been very appealing to both frequent visitors and those coming for the very first time. We are continuing this approach of one-of-a-kind exhibitions aligned with the Arboretum’s mission that really motivates people to get outdoors among trees and explore nature,” said Bautista.

Timetable for Exhibit

The exhibition will launch May 26, 2023 and be on display until spring 2025. The Arboretum’s current exhibit, Human+Nature, will close at the end of February 2023, though a few of the Daniel Popper sculptures will remain on the arboretum grounds through March 2023.

Naperville News 17’s Marcel Francis reports.

