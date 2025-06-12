Musical swings set fun tone for Cantigny’s ‘Feast of the Senses’

There’s music in the air this summer at Cantigny Park, but it’s coming from somewhere you might not expect: the swings.

They’re part of the “Feast of the Senses,” a new interactive art installation that provides visitors of all ages with a sensory-rich experience, featuring several elements for guests to see, touch and hear.

In the case of the swings, each one plays music from a different instrument while guests use it.

“The swings are an exploration into touch and sound. As you propel yourself on the swing, beautiful notes are played by different instruments. The tone, the pace and all of that comes together as more people join you on the swings,” said Gayln Piper, director of public programs at Cantigny Park

As for the sights, for some, you just need to look down.

“There are optical pathways that are murals painted on many of our walkways,” said Piper. “You will find wind chimes in different areas of our gardens that had always been somewhat quiet. Our gardens offer the sense of sight and smell as you explore the various plantings.”

As guests go through the garden, they’re greeted by the murals that create bright paths, inviting people to hop or dance their way to other areas of the park.

That includes a spot where people can engage with touchtables that allow them to feel the texture of various plants.

They can also unleash their inner artist on designated bare pathways.

“We felt there would be no better way than to put out chalk for our audiences of all ages to make their own designs, so that can be found just in front of the idea garden here at Cantigny…It’s kind of a common activity in someone’s own driveway, but to do so in a public garden is a fun, new, exciting, play-based activity,” she said.

Traveling installation encourages play

The swings and the murals were installed by Daily Tous Les Jour as part of their traveling exhibit. Over the years, the art and design studio has been producing interactive projects that encourage play and creativity.

Piper expressed her excitement about working with the group to bring the unique experience to the area.

“We love the exploration of play and diving into the various senses where people of different accessibility levels can interact with these features…so we’re excited to bring this to the Chicago suburbs, to visitors of the area and Chicago as a whole,” she said.

Other ways to engage at the park this summer

In addition to these installations, the park has also added other tree swings throughout the gardens, which — although not musical — offer guests a new angle to experience the estate.

They also have several events going on during the summer that connect to the Feast of the Senses, like concerts every Saturday night that allow visitors to engage their sense of hearing.

The Feast of the Senses will be at Cantigny Park throughout the summer before playing its final note on Sept. 1.

The park is open every day except Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with $6 admission on weekdays and $16 on weekends.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!