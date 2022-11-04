NACC Named Illinois Chamber of the Year

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) received top honors at the Illinois Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Annual Celebration & Awards dinner on Thursday. The NACC won the Outstanding Chamber of the Year for chambers with more than 600 members, as well as the IACCE Certified Chamber of Commerce designation.

Chamber of the Year

The Outstanding Chamber of the Year Award is based on the accreditation process from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which looks at local chambers’ leadership, governance, finance, advocacy and membership development.

“This award truly belongs to our Members. I often say the NACC wants to be a part of any business’s success story – it is great to be able to say that the Members are part of our success story as well,” said Kaylin Risvold, President & CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce.

The NACC put together an 133-page awards packet to see what the group accomplished within the City of Naperville over the past year.

“(The award packet) helps not only our members, but it continues to be a great guide book for other chambers in the state and other people in the business community,” said Risvold. “We want to help businesses everywhere.”

IACCE Certified Chamber Recognition

Certification from the IACCE Chamber of Commerce Program displays a positive contribution for the community and excellence in chamber planning. The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce is recognized for providing responsible and innovative programs to guide their members.

“This is about every single person who attends a chamber event, who signs up for our emails or interacts with us in any way. This is thanks to their engagement that we’re able to even be nominated, let alone win this award, said, Risvold.

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

