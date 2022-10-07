NAMI DuPage Hosting Octoberfest

NAMI DuPage is putting on its third annual Octoberfest this weekend at the DuPage County Fairgrounds. The event will feature a carnival, live bands and performances, food, drinks and fun for the whole family from Oct. 7-9.

Octoberfest runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.

Octoberfest Events

Throughout the weekend, there will be a carnival on the northeast side of the Fairgrounds. Saturday’s events will kick off with a pancake breakfast provided by the Kiwanis of Central DuPage County from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

From 9:00 a.m. to noon, the Octoberfest car show will take place on the Fairgrounds. Entry to the show is $20, and all makes and models are welcome. Judges will award the spectator choice, participant choice and judges’ choice award at 12:30 p.m. Those who pre-register for the car show on the NAMI DuPage website will receive free admission to the pancake breakfast.

Later in the afternoon, beer and wine tastings from local breweries and wineries will be provided from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event is restricted to those 21+ and there is a $20 admission fee. “Uncorked and Uncapped” will also feature heavy appetizers, raffle baskets, and a wine pull.

On Sunday, the family fun continues with kids activities from noon to 5:00 p.m. in the kid’s tent.

Octoberfest Music and Performances

All groups and singers will perform at the main stage on the east side of the DuPage County Fairgrounds. On Friday, Keith Stras and Polka Confetti will take the stage from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and they’ll be followed by The Vital Signs from 9:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday’s music slate features Sudden Left Turn, The Hepkats, The Zero Heads, The Neverly Brothers and is capped off with Sugar Highway.

On Sunday, School of Rock Glen Ellyn, Midnight Chaos Band, Serendipity and 7th Heaven will all perform on the main stage. The kids stage will host the McNulty School of Irish Dance and Miss Jamie’s Farm during the afternoon.

Octoberfest Tickets

Tickets for general admission and each event throughout the weekend are available both in-person and on the NAMI DuPage website.

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!