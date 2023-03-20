Naper Pride holds second annual Health and Resource Fair

On Saturday, Naper Pride hosted its second annual Health and Resource Fair at the Community United Methodist Church in Naperville.

Guest speakers and vendors offering resources and support

The event included both a general vendor area for sharing resources, as well as a line-up of guest speakers.

“We have a lot of wonderful speakers that are going to talk about overall health, physical health, mental health, and downstairs we have a lot of vendors that can lead us and have the resources for all overall health,” said Naper Pride spokesman Ken Mejia-Beal.

More than sixty vendors turned out for the event, hoping to help those seeking better health opportunities, insurance insight, faith services, or even legal guidance.

Resource events such as these much needed

Congressman Bill Foster was also in attendance, stressing the need for these types of events.

“It is very important for two reasons. The first one is that healthcare is important and it has to be specialized for LGBTQ individuals. The second one is to just send a signal that Naperville is a welcoming community,” Foster said.

Organizations like A New Way Church and Ellie Mental Health were among those there sharing resources.

“We’re just excited to come here and meet the needs of the community. We see ages five and up with a variety of different challenges, from anyone who might have relationship issues and dynamics to anxiety, depression, identity, addiction. So anything that might be preventing someone from living their full, authentic life,” said Ellie Mental Health Clinic Director Michele McDonough.

“I love that there are so many people that are willing to come out and share their business or expertise with a community that often gets shunned, pushed away. and overlooked,” said A New Way Church Pastor Alton Morris.

Renewed focus on wellness

Mejia-Beal said he hoped those who came out to the event walked away with a renewed focus on wellness and the resources they need to help maximize their health.

“In our society, a lot of folks don’t have the time to really do the upkeep needed to prolong their lives. And these fairs help folks to figure out their time management and take better care of themselves,” said Mejia-Beal.

