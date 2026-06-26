Naper Settlement partnership expanding farmers’ market

Live music, agricultural classes, and over 40 vendors highlight Naper Settlement’s 2026 farmers’ market as the museum has announced a new partnership with Bensidoun USA.

The market runs every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the museum, starting June 30 and continuing until September 22.

Bensidoun USA broadens shopping experience

Bensidoun USA, an outdoor market management company, adds Naper Settlement to other partnerships in the Chicagoland and New York areas, as well as globally in Paris, France.

“Bensidoun is excited to collaborate with the team at Naper Settlement to create a vibrant experience that combines food, entertainment, and community to celebrate the unique personality and rich cultural spirit of Naperville,” Christina Cahill, director of marketing at Bensidoun USA, said in a press release.

2026 highlights for the market

Through this partnership, the museum’s farmers’ market will include more than 40 local vendors selling baked goods, produce, meats, and handmade retail items.

Naper Settlement will organize live bluegrass and jazz music on the Paw Paw Post Office Porch from 4 to 7 p.m.

The museum will also host adult food and nature classes from 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday evenings during the farmers’ market. Classes include lessons on beekeeping, canning, and raising chickens in your backyard.

A new children’s hour called “Down on the Farm Hour” will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Hosted at the Harvard Early Learning Playscape and Splashpad, activities will include Miss Jamie’s Farm performances and interactive story time with the Naperville Public Library.

The museum will also be open to the public during the markets for free exploration, including the display “We the People: Naperville and the American Story” in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

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Photo courtesy: Naper Settlement