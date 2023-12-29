Naper Settlement to host its annual Wedding Showcase on Jan. 20

By: Will Payne, NCTV17
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST

Share:
Couple at Naper Settlement's Wedding Showcase
Back to Naperville News 17
Donate Today

Naper Settlement will hold its 2024 Wedding Showcase on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. 

The annual event from the Naperville Heritage Society will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 523 S. Webster St.

Wedding advice in Naperville

Over 50 local wedding vendors will be stationed around Naper Settlement’s museum grounds for one-on-one consultations with couples.

Vendors include photographers, florists, ministers, musicians, bakers, and caterers.

Wedding Showcase tickets

Tickets are free and those who register in advance are eligible for a raffle for gift cards, a free bridal bouquet, and a hotel room stay.

For more information about the event and to register, visit the Naper Settlement website.

Photo courtesy: Naper Settlement

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!