Naperville 203 board president addresses ‘inaccurate’ circulating claims

Naperville School District 203 Board of Education President Charles Cush sent out an email to the district community on Wednesday to clear up what he referred to as “inaccurate information” that had been recently circulated by “individuals who do not have the best interests of the community or the district at heart.”

Two specific claims Cush addressed

There were two specific claims that Cush addressed.

The first was that Reduction in Force notices had already been delivered. Cush said that actually, none had been issued.

The second was that there have been no discussions in regards to administrative reductions.

Cush clarified that reductions “have been discussed publicly” and were referenced in a prior community message on Feb. 12, which noted staffing would be “part of the district’s budget review process.”

‘Unnecessary fear and stress’ caused, Cush said

Cush said in the email that the circulating claims created “unnecessary fear and stress for our staff, our families, and our broader community.”

He advised the community that school board agendas and recordings are publicly available, as is an update on budget reduction plans.

