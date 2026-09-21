Naperville 203 officials review discipline data, this year’s protocols   

In-school suspensions continued to outpace out-of-school suspensions within Naperville School District 203 this past year, based on recently released information from officials.

Amid a historical data deep dive, officials have announced a series of new and continued initiatives in this new school year to try fostering inclusiveness and students’ senses of belonging alongside considerations of punitive measures when infractions occur.

Digging into the disciplinary data

Several members of Superintendent Dan Bridges’ administrative cabinet presented the student discipline data at a board of education meeting Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Out-of-school suspensions — the most punitive disciplinary measure taken — are being used sparingly, according to officials.

This past school year, for instance, 166 students received an out-of-school suspension; the year prior, 159 students were administered out-of-school suspensions. A total of 332 students received in-school suspensions this past school year, by contrast, up from the 249 administered the year prior.

Districtwide, 1% of students were given an out-of-school suspension and 2% of students were given an in-school suspension, Patrick Nolten, Naperville 203’s assistant superintendent for assessment, accountability, and information, said.

“Those two numbers have been stable since we’ve been doing disciplinary reporting,” Nolten said.

During the report, administrators also delved into demographic data, which continues to show disparities between different racial and ethnic groups. The report also indicated students from economically disadvantaged households had a higher rate of suspensions.

Factors leading to exclusionary discipline

Speaking broadly on suspensions, five specific infractions most commonly led to measures resulting in exclusionary discipline, Allison Boutet, Naperville 203’s assistant superintendent for secondary education, said.

The list included:

Aggressive or threatening behavior

Fighting

Derogatory or discriminatory comments

Tobacco/nicotine possession and vaping

THC possession and vaping

Serious, disruptive incidents, and corresponding corrective actions, are balanced with efforts to keep students in school whenever possible, Boutet indicted during the presentation.

“When we talk about reducing exclusionary discipline, our goal is not simply to reduce the number of suspensions,” she said. “We have to balance that work with our responsibility to maintain safe and supportive learning environments and respond appropriately when serious violations occur.”

Determining in- and out-of-school suspensions, Boutet added, entail a need “to really monitor and ensure that when students are struggling, behaviorally, that we have effective responses that hold students accountable, address the behavior and underlying need, and keep them connected to learning whenever it is safe appropriate to do so.”

New efforts to bridge student belonging gaps

During the report, Naperville 203 officials touched on several new and continued efforts to try getting at root causes of incidents that might prompt student discipline.

This year, for instance, a new group known as a Secondary Student Support and Outcomes Task Force is being formed to analyze patterns and data and strategize intervention methods.

Students’ senses of belonging, borne out of surveys, also ties into the disciplinary data, Rakeda Leaks, Naperville 203’s executive director of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, said.

During the presentation, Leaks combed through student belonging responses, which have improved in recent years across all grade levels.

“This ongoing growth reflects the sustained impact of secondary student advisory council’s inclusive curricula and climate building initiatives,” she said.

But the survey data indicates there are persistent gaps between different racial groups on belonging. At the middle school level, for instance, 53% of Black students responded favorably to a sense of belonging, whereas 67% of white students gave the same response.

“We must evaluate these belonging outcomes, alongside our discipline data, acknowledging the continued racial disparity of out-of-school suspensions for Black students,” Leaks said.

Board members weigh in on measures taken

During the recent report, the board peppered administrators with a number of granular questions about disciplinary strategies, data, and other related matters.

“This is always my least-favorite, but also, I think, the most important report that we get each year,” board member Amanda McMillen said. “It’s hard to see the disparities continue to be represented, but I do think there is progress.”

Board President Charles Cush said he is appreciative of the information.

“Thank you for the report,” Cush said. “I always find it fascinating and interesting to dig into this data.”

He later stated, “I know these questions and these issues aren’t easy. There’s no magic answer.”

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