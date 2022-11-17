Naperville Ale Fest – Winter Edition Tickets on Sale

Ticket sales have kicked off for Naperville Ale Fest 2023 – Winter Edition. The event will take place on Feb. 25 from noon to 4 p.m. at Frontier Park, located at 3380 Cedar Glade Drive.

What’s on Tap?

More than 150 beers will be on tap for the Naperville Ale Fest. Organizers say there will be a strong focus on beers that are only available in winter.

There will also be hot cider, hot chocolate and food trucks on hand. A holiday-themed beer infusion tent will be available, giving attendees the chance to enhance their drinks with vanilla beans, cinnamon and coffee.

Winter Time Fun

To keep folks moving a bit in the cold, there will be giant jenga and other games set up on the Frontier Park grounds. Fire pits will also be placed around the site as spots to warm up, gather and socialize.

General admission tickets are available on the Naperville Ale Fest Winter Edition website. Each ticket includes both entry to the fest along with 18 3 oz. samples.

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!