Naperville-area high schoolers create murals for downtown Naperville parking deck

The Van Buren Parking Deck in downtown Naperville has a new look for its elevator lobbies, thanks to art students from Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 high schools.

Murals painted in parking deck’s elevator lobbies

The students have painted murals in the parking deck’s elevator lobbies, with each high school taking a floor. Besides the murals, visitors to the parking deck will also be treated to the sound of the corresponding school’s song as they await their elevator’s arrival.

The murals reflect the unique spirit of each school.

Open house/ribbon cutting for murals at parking deck

The murals will be officially presented this Sunday, May 7, with an open house and ribbon cutting at the parking deck, located at 50 S. Main Street in downtown Naperville.

The open house kicks off at 2 p.m. in the parking deck’s lobby, with the official ribbon cutting by Mayor Scott Wehrli at 2:30 p.m.

Done in cooperation with Kidsmatter, Naperville Century Walk

The project was done in cooperation with local nonprofits KidsMatter and the Naperville Century Walk.

“The murals are beautiful works of art that showcase the talents of our area high school students in such a positive way. Visitors along with students and their families can feel proud of Naperville’s community spirit when they visit downtown,” said Nina Menis, CEO and Executive Director of KidsMatter, in a press release.

Brand Bobosky, board Chairperson of Naperville’s Century Walk Corporation, said the murals now become the next five pieces of public art in the Century Walk collection, which now totals more than 50.

