Naperville Bank of America hit with armed robbery

The FBI is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Friday morning at a Bank of America branch in Naperville, located at 2775 W 75th St.

Naperville police and FBI respond to robbery

Naperville police responded to a report of a robbery at the bank just after 9:30 a.m. The FBI was also on scene; however, the suspect had fled by the time law enforcement arrived, according to NPD senior communications specialist, Kelley Munch.

No one was injured in the incident.

Second Naperville bank robbery in less than a month

It is the second bank robbery to happen in Naperville in less than a month. The first occurred on April 9, around 2:45 p.m., at Fifth Third Bank located at 1175 E Ogden Ave.

The FBI is currently offering a reward of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects wanted in the early April incident, who were captured on surveillance footage.

This is a developing story. NCTV17 will provide updates as more information becomes available.