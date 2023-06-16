Naperville cabdriver sentenced to 25 years for raping passenger

A Naperville cabdriver received his sentence for raping a passenger twice in 2017. Sandeep Arora, 49, is sentenced to 25 years in prison for the crime. Arora must serve 19 and a half years of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

State’s attorney’s reaction

“Mr. Arora committed a violent, horrific sexual assault on an innocent woman just trying to get home safely,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said following the sentencing. “I thank the victim in this case for her strength and courage in bringing this matter to law enforcement and for facing her attacker in open court. With this sentence, Mr. Arora will now be safely locked behind bars for a very long time where he will be unable to prey upon unsuspecting, innocent women again.”

Convictions for Naperville cabdriver

According to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office, on March 28 this year Arora was convicted of:

Two felony counts of aggravated sexual assault

Two felony counts of criminal sexual assault

One count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse

One count of criminal sexual abuse

More about the original incident

The incident took place July 9, 2017, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office.

The victim and a friend got a ride in a taxicab Sandeep Arora was driving as they left a Naperville establishment. The victim was in the front seat, with her friend in the back.

After the friend was dropped off, Arora drove away, then proceeded to sexually assault the victim, ripping off some of her clothes and leaving bruises and marks on her body. He later pulled over and assaulted her again.

She eventually was able to get free, hid in some bushes until a friend arrived, and then reported the incident to the police department.

