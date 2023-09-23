Naperville Central football reclaims the Wildhawk Trophy with a 21-7 win over Neuqua Valley

A busy night at Neuqua Valley starts with a new hall of fame class featuring legends like former standout girls golfer Jessica Yuen, former boys cross country coach Paul Vandersteen and former quarterback and 2019 division three national champion Broc Rutter. It’s also a DVC matchup where the Neuqua and Naperville Central battle for the Wildhawk trophy. Wildcats are looking to jump over the .500 mark, while the Redhawks hope to get their first win on Neuqua’s home field since 2014. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Central defense gets feisty early

Wildcats have the ball first with Ryan Mohler back to pass by it’s picked off by Logan Ellison. He takes the ball deep inside enemy territory, which puts Naperville Central in great position.

Two plays later, the Cook, Jack Cook calls his number and scores on the QB sneak to put the Redhawks up 7-0 nearly four minutes in.

Mohler and the Cats go back to work as he finds an open Carter Stare but Naperville Central Aidan Sheehy pops it free and Jason Figg scoops it up for another turnover.

The Redhawks think they’re going to double the score with Cook finding Logan Devick but he loses the ball and Zach Schaefer falls on it for their defensive turnover.

Turnover after turnover

Wildcats keep the ball going into the second quarter but not for long because Daniel Nussbaum picks off Mohler. Nussbaum has plenty of room in front of him but he eventually gets tripped up. However that does not stop the Central momentum.

The Hawks did get pushed back with a penalty, but that doesn’t bother Cook as he finds Devick again who secures the ball and picks up up 20 yards on the play.

The Cook sneaks into the kitchen

Third and a couple coming for the Hawks, so Cook tries the sneak and gets the first down but keep driving with some help from his friends and gets in for the touchdown. What an effort by Cook and the entire team to put the Redhawks up 14-0.

Kiet Truong steps up big for Neuqua

Wildcats throw in Kiet Truong at QB, and that plan works because he goes deep to a streaking Carter Stare and he is gone for a 55-yard touchdown. The big-time play cuts the Central lead in half with under a minute to go in regulation.

Chris Bern, burns the defense

On Central’s next possession, they say tell me how to fight back without saying it. Cook rolls and finds an open Chris Bern, who makes the catch, gets by the defender, keeps his balance, and scores a touchdown for the Redhawks. A massive 65-yard play from Cook to Bern extends the lead to 21-7 at the break.

Wildcats take possession in the second half and Silvano Spatafora finds an opening and runs for a gain of 15 yards.

Now Truong wants to run for himself, but Christian Kuta strips the pigskin, and Troy Kashul recovers it for the fourth takeaway of the game. The Central defense continues its dominance and it helps the Redhawks to their first win over Neuqua since 2018 and the first on the Wildcat’s home field since 2014. Redhawks reclaim the Wildhawk trophy with a 21-7 victory.

