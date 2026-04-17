Naperville Central’s Seth Brady named 2026 Illinois Teacher of the Year

Arriving to a wave of applause, Naperville Central High School social studies teacher Seth Brady got the surprise announcement that he’d been named the 2026 Illinois Teacher of the Year.

Brady ‘never imagined’ to be recognized

“In the process of waiting, you realize how lucky you are to be around the people you’re around,” Brady said. “My cup was already full, so I thought. But today it sort of ran over. It’s just an amazing feeling.”

Brady was one of 13 finalists for the honor, having clinched the earlier title of 2026 Far West Suburbs Regional Teacher of the Year.

Empowering students to make change in their community

He set himself apart, Illinois State Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders said, by empowering his students to take action on state legislation. Brady and his students have directly affected state policies, such as on media literacy and climate education.

“For more than two decades, you have modeled a powerful vision for teaching, grounded in inclusion, inquiry, global awareness, and a deep belief in the potential of every student,” Sanders said.

From small-town vision to global view

Brady said he didn’t always have such a global view. He grew up in the small town of Bad Axe, Michigan, in what he called a “diversity desert.”

But after meeting a young girl from Peru when he was twelve, Brady realized the significance of multicultural relationships. He said he then began to “seek out” people from different backgrounds to learn from them. Putting that into practice as a teacher, he became motivated to inspire young people to do the same.

Principal Thornton applauds Brady’s creative approach to learning opportunities

Naperville Central Principal Jackie Thornton remarked on Brady’s natural curiosity, calling his greatest gift that of “wonder.”

“Your work has challenged us all to think bigger, about what teaching and learning can be. You have reminded us that the most powerful classrooms aren’t built on answers but on curiosity, on courage, on the ability to ask ‘what if.’” said Thornton.

Brady’s most meaningful achievement, according to Thornton, has been the Illinois Global Scholar Certificate. Students learn to work with and through multicultural contexts by completing globally-focused coursework, service learning, collaborative projects, and a capstone assessment.

Leaving an impact on students lasting beyond high school

Naperville Central senior Ellen Small, one of Brady’s students, teared up as she spoke of his patience and dedication, noting that he fosters growth both inside and outside the classroom.

“I know that every student who has the chance to learn from him will carry his lessons long with them after they graduate,” Small said.

District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges joked that it was always “intimidating” when he saw one of Brady’s students step up to speak at a school board meeting.

“You’ve shown us what is possible when we empower students to think deeply, act courageously, and to lead with empathy. Your impact reaches far beyond your classroom. It’s shaping the future of our school district, our state, and our nation. We’re incredibly proud, we’re deeply grateful, and are honored to have you represent 203,” Bridges said.

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