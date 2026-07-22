Naperville Citizen Police Academy fall 2026 applications open

If you ever wondered what it truly takes to serve and protect, now is your chance to find out firsthand.

The Naperville Police Department is now accepting applications for the fall 2026 Citizen Police Academy through Thursday, July 30.

Insight into police work

The free 10-week course gives residents an inside look at department operations, practices and objectives.

“Participants are usually surprised by how much they don’t know about our department, the services we provide, and what actually goes into serving and protecting this community,” said Police Chief Jason Arres in a press release.

Participants will learn about police work through lectures, discussions and hands-on demonstrations. Topics cover everything from forensics to special response to patrol and even investigations.

“We pull back the curtain, and we explain what we do, how we do it, and even let participants try their hands at it. It’s very eye-opening for people, and I have yet to hear someone say they didn’t enjoy the experience,” Arres continued.

The citizen academy starts Sept. 2 and will meet every Wednesday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Nov. 4 at the Naperville Police Department, located at 1350 Aurora Ave.

Applications due July 30

The class caps at 30 participants, considered on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and either live or work in Naperville. The police department will also conduct background checks for each applicant.

Those interested can fill out an application and submit it to Jim Pacetti by email at PacettiJ@naperville.il.us, at fax number (630) 305-7004, by mail, or in person at the police department.

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