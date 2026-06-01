Naperville City Council chooses I-88 corridor as 2026 ‘special study’

The future of the I-88 corridor within Naperville will be the subject of this year’s development-related special study, or initiative, within the city’s planning team.

Last fall, the city council earmarked $150,000 toward one study in Naperville’s 2026 operating budget. At the time, two targeted areas within the community were floated as possible study areas. The 5th Avenue site was the other spot eyed for this year’s deep dive.

Zoning and jobs at heart of I-88 prioritization

At a meeting Tuesday, May 19, the council voted 8-1 in support of moving forward with the I-88 corridor as this year’s study focus. The area has been under the microscope at multiple times in recent years — most recently with the proposed data center that ultimately was nixed.

Councilwoman Mary Gibson said she sees a sense of urgency in creating a cohesive plan for the corridor and a top-down review of zoning throughout the area.

“We know how important revitalizing this corridor is for our community,” Gibson said. “Council has shown that; we gave NDP (Naperville Development Partnership) $300,000 over the course of two years to specifically work on the I-88 corridor and come to us with this strategy that we got about a year ago that is very extensive, very helpful.”

Gibson said a review of zoning — some of it deemed outdated — as a “missing leg” to the process that could be addressed through the focused study.

Mayor Scott Wehrli also spoke favorably of putting emphasis on the I-88 corridor in the hopes of using portions of the area as a magnet for such industries as food, life science, ag-tech, and advanced manufacturing.

“In the I-88 corridor, there is real momentum that we can’t afford to squander,” Wehrli said. “Do we want a business corridor along I-88, or are we comfortable becoming a community that relies on its residents to pay for services? Half of our jobs sit in that corridor, and if we keep converting it one office park at a time, we lose the income tax share from those jobs that they generate for the city.”

Affordable housing and reimagining 5th Avenue

While there was overwhelming support for the I-88 corridor over a renewed study of the 5th Avenue site this year, a number of councilmembers at the recent meeting continued to voice support for keeping that site on the radar as well.

Councilman Ashfaq Syed, who cast the dissenting vote, said he favored 5th Avenue for the study because it can assist the city in addressing an oft-discussed issue — a lack of affordable housing within the community. Syed said he frequently interacts with people who work in Naperville, but cannot afford to live in the city.

“I feel we should start thinking about 5th Avenue,” Syed said. “It’s such a wonderful place. … I think that will really help the community, as well as the seniors.”

While he voted in support of the I-88 corridor, Councilman Josh McBroom also spoke highly of 5th Avenue.

“I’m not married to one or the other,” McBroom said. “I feel like I’m a little biased to 5th Avenue. I’ve just always loved that plan, and I don’t like that a city property’s not generating anything. I think there’s a need for housing for younger individuals and seniors there as well.”

Councilman Ian Holzhauer shared similar sentiments during the recent council deliberations. He said he is hopeful 5th Avenue “is something that can be a priority in the very near future.”

“You ride the Metra train out from Chicago — most of the downtowns you ride through have a really nice space by the train station,” Holzhauer said. “I think it’s kind of embarrassing that we’re the best community in America, and we have parking lots from 50 years ago, and everybody knows there’s a better use.”

Councilwoman Supna Jain said she views the I-88 corridor as tying into the city’s broader affordable housing discussion as well.

“We’re looking at potential businesses and employment that might be coming our way,” Jain said. “They’ll still need housing — housing is still going to be a big part of that discussion. I don’t think that it’s unique to 5th Avenue, and I hope that we continue to have discussions around housing — particularly for our young professionals and seniors.”

TED staff outline practical considerations for study

Allison Laff, deputy director of Naperville’s Transportation, Engineering, and Development department, outlined in a memo why only one of two studies could realistically be considered this year.

She cited “current staffing levels and required workload items” within the document.

“While in most cases, a consultant would be utilized to complete the study or initiative, significant staff resources are still required for consultant selection and management; review and comment on draft materials; and administering the required public process,” Laff added.

Resident Marilyn Schweitzer was the sole person who provided verbal public comment to the council at the recent meeting. She asked city officials to consider reviewing staffing within TED’s planning team.

“For years, city council and the community have wanted more than the planning team can accomplish,” Schweitzer said. “On top of this, the city has invested in outside consultants, yet there is a recurring gap between recommendations and implementation. Special projects are sometimes deferred or dropped, only to be revisited years later, when the original analysis is outdated, requiring the process to begin again.”

With the council’s directive in place for the I-88 corridor study, a deeper analysis will get underway this summer, with more details shared later this year.

Photo: File image of I-88 corridor

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