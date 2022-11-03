Naperville City Council Discusses Polo Club Development

The proposed Naperville Polo Club residential development is one step closer to approval after a discussion at Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting.

Petitioner PulteGroup Inc. appeared before council to discuss a series of items about the development, which is planned for a 110-acre plot on the north side of 119th St., east of Route 59.

Naperville Polo Club features:

252 single-family homes

149 town houses

Two multi-use playing fields and a park.

Direction from City Council

Council offered direction on five points:

Including a $500,000 donation for 119th improvements

The redesign of an intersection in the subdivision to improve safety

Gating Hawkweed Dr. for up to five years until construction is complete or 119th improvements are done

Clarifying pricing of individual units

Pursuing a new boundary agreement with the Village of Plainfield to annex the land into Naperville.

One of the main discussion topics surrounding the proposed Polo Club was the Hawkweed Dr. connection to the South Pointe subdivision.

“I represent a number of citizens in South Pointe who are concerned about the traffic that the Hawkweed connection will cause,” said Naperville resident Jeremy Embalabala. “Other than that, we have no issue with the development. “We have a quiet, and safe neighborhood today with children freely able to come and go.”

Council agreed with PulteGroup Inc. to gate Hawkweed Dr. for up to five years until construction is complete or 119th St. improvements are done.

Future Plans for the Polo Club

Moving forward, PulteGroup Inc. will pursue a new boundary agreement with the Village of Plainfield to annex the land into Naperville. The previous agreement between Naperville and Plainfield expired in February 2017.

“(Doug) Krieger and I met with the mayor and city manager of Plainfield,” said Mayor Steve Chirico. “We’re all in agreement about the boundaries and how it will be finalized.”

The development proposal will be revisited again at a future council meeting.

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

