Naperville council approves land sale for Tower Court affordable housing     

The city of Naperville is moving forward on a plan to sell a portion of the municipal-owned land on the southeast corner of Route 59 and 103rd Street for a residential development called Tower Court Residences, designed to serve seniors and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The city council on Tuesday, April 15, voted unanimously in favor of selling a 4.68-acre parcel within the South 40 property to an affiliate of housing developer Gorman and Co.

In the 1980s, Naperville officials purchased a 40-acre site within, and beyond, the property. Over time, portions of the site have been used for various municipal purposes, such as the construction of Fire Station No. 6 and various water utilities. Additional pieces have been sold off, including a 12.55-acre parcel for a Life Time fitness facility.

Supportive comments for Tower Court housing project

At the recent council meeting, officials received a number of supportive comments for Tower Court Residences. The project is being developed with an affordable housing component.

Troy Butler, a lifelong Naperville resident, plans to live within Tower Court Residences and said he is looking forward to having his favorite amenities in close proximity.

“Tower Court Residences is a perfect place for us,” Butler said. “It allows us to be close to grocery stores, the library, and a walking path, which I take my bike on every day when the weather is nice.”

Naperville resident Donielle Deering, in written comments to the council, said the project is a step forward in affordable housing goals.

“It has been a long road, but Naperville has never waivered in their dedication to helping seniors and residents with special needs,” Deering wrote. “Life is filled with worry, especially now with the funding of Medicaid in question, but the city’s determination to see our vision through to the end is so appreciated by its residents.”

‘This is really setting a precedent for us’

Prior to approving a package of agenda items related to Tower Court Residences, a number of council members weighed in on the project and its significance to Naperville.

Councilman Benjamin White said projects such as this are a tangible opportunity to maximize Naperville’s strides toward inclusivity for all people within the community.

“This is really setting a precedent for us to continue to move in this direction,” White said.

Following the unanimous vote, Mayor Scott Wehrli took the unusual step in pausing and clapping in favor of the project.

“We’ll take a moment for a break of decorum to applaud this very important decision,” Wehrli said.

